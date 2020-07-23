AAP Rugby

Moses looks a certain starter for Eels

By AAP Newswire

Mitchell Moses has been given the final clearance from Parramatta to return from a calf injury in Thursday night's clash with Wests Tigers.

Moses got through the Eels' final session and remained in their line up on Wednesday night, with Jai Field dropping off the extended bench in a sign that Moses will definitely play.

The Eels halfback has not run out since round seven, with the Eels suffering just their second loss of the season without him last week to Manly.

The 25-year-old has got through training unscathed this week, and is now certain to face his former club at Bankwest Stadium on Thursday night.

"Mitch has done a lot of hard work in rehab," Eels head of performance Brendan Inkster said.

"He has really worked on making sure his calf is right.

"We give him every chance to play tomorrow night. He has trained all week, so there should be no dramas there."

Inkster also confirmed that both Ryan Matterson and Blake Ferguson were fine to return from their niggling thumb and knee injuries respectively.

It's believed both could have faced Manly last week if pushed, but the Eels took a cautious approach given the five-day turnaround.

Maika Sivo is also expected to recover from knee bruising on the wing, while Nathan Brown is battling to recover from a corked hip.

"Maika is okay," Inkster said.

"Unfortunately that is one of those ones in the moment that get significant trauma. He has been back training this week, he will be right to play

(Nathan) has been back running and hopefully we will see him tomorrow night."

Meanwhile, the Tigers have lost forward Thomas Mikaele to a knee complaint after last week's 48-0 flogging of Brisbane.

Middle forward Oliver Clark will come onto a bench which will again include Luke Brooks.

