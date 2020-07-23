AAP Rugby

No Wales games in Cardiff for rest of 2020

By AAP Newswire

Wales will not play at Cardiff's Principality Stadium again in 2020 with the stadium set to remain as a field hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ground is set to continue as a medical facility in case of second coronavirus spike.

The Welsh Rugby Union is in negotiations with the Welsh Government and the city's local health board to keep the temporary hospital in place until the November internationals and then have the stadium back as a rugby venue for the 2021 Six Nations.

Wales were due to be playing the rearranged Six Nations match against Scotland in Cardiff on October 31 ahead of a series against South Africa, New Zealand, Fiji and Argentina.

While the Scotland fixture is expected to be played on the same date, an eight-team tournament involving the Six Nations sides and two countries out of Fiji, Japan and Georgia now looks set to replace the traditional games against southern hemisphere opposition.

Wales' games could instead take place in front of some crowds at London venues, possibly at the London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Twickenham or Wembley.

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips said on Wednesday: "If the games can be staged with crowds in some form those games are likely to be in and around London.

"The reality is we continue to juggle a number of unknowns. We hope for news on these fixtures in the coming weeks."

