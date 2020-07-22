Morgan denies rift with ex-NQ coach Green

His injury ordeal may almost be over but Michael Morgan says he's disappointed rumours of a rift with ex-North Queensland coach Paul Green won't go away.

The Cowboys captain hopes to return in three weeks from a shoulder injury that's limited him to just two games this season, pencilling in their round 13 NRL clash with Gold Coast.

It's welcome good news for the North Queensland playmaker during a tumultuous week in which premiership-winning coach Green left with a season and a half remaining on his contract.

The fallout over Green's abrupt departure after being told by the Cowboys board he was not in their 2021 plans included speculation the coach had lost the senior players in the dressing room.

Morgan has endured rumours he didn't see eye-to-eye with Green since reports of a heated spat between the pair at a sponsors' function last August.

But Morgan says not only had Green left on good terms but he hopes to stay in touch.

"He was a great mentor for me throughout his time here and I'm sure he probably still will be - it won't be the end of our relationship, that's for sure," he said.

"I will be forever grateful for the way he helped develop my game."

When pressed on why rumours had persisted about bad blood with Green, Morgan said: "I really don't know where that talk comes from at times, it is quite strange.

"Myself, the leadership group and Greeny have had a really good relationship for a really long time.

"I am not too sure why it keeps being brought up. It is disappointing.

"He is leaving on good terms with a lot of people here."

Morgan's injury lay-off has also been frustrating.

He has been sidelined since the NRL coronavirus shutdown after his return from shoulder surgery was delayed by an infection.

"It has been tough. I was probably doing (rehab) work while not knowing the infection was in there so there might have been a bit of wasted time there," he said.

"I'm hoping at the moment to be back for the Titans game. I still have a few boxes to tick yet but that's where I'm looking."

Whether Morgan returns in round 13 or not it will be a big week for the match-winner.

His partner Brianna is expecting their first child about the same time.