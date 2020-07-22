AAP Rugby

Tigers take game from Campbelltown to SCG

By AAP Newswire

Joel Reddy of the Wests Tigers against St George Illawarra in 2013 - AAP

1 of 1

Wests Tigers will play their first home game at the SCG in seven years after the coronavirus and Sydney's busy sporting schedule saw them move their clash with the Warriors.

The Tigers made the call on Wednesday to move the round-12 clash with the Warriors from Campbelltown, with Sydney's southwest remaining a hotspot for the virus.

The club's other traditional home ground of Leichhardt Oval is unavailable due to a prior Super Rugby booking on the same night of July 31.

Meanwhile, Bankwest Stadium already booked out with an A-League clash as a number of Australia's major sporting codes converge on the city.

"As a club, we understand that moving matches away from our traditional home grounds is a difficult thing for our proud members and corporate partners," chief executive Justin Pascoe said.

"However, this season has shown that every club must do it all it can to minimise the health risks for its players and officials, and this is simply a necessary move to ensure the competition continues."

The Tigers last played a home game at the SCG in April 2013.

No other NRL games are scheduled for Campbelltown in the current schedule, which runs until the end of round 12.

