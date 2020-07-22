AAP Rugby

Payten in talks with Warriors, not Cowboys

By AAP Newswire

Todd Payten - AAP

1 of 1

Caretaker coach Todd Payten has confirmed he is in contention for the fulltime role at the Warriors, but is yet to hear from North Queensland.

Payten said he will sit down for talks with club management soon, where "four points" will be discussed as the process of replacing sacked coach Stephen Kearney continues.

However, the 41-year-old former Cowboys assistant said he hadn't been contacted by anybody from North Queensland, who ended Paul Green's tenure this week.

"I am going to talk to the Warriors in the short term. I haven't heard or made contact with anyone from the Cowboys," Payten said.

"That may happen. I can understand why. My connection to the place, I worked there for four years, I admire the town and the region.

"At the moment as it stands, I'm meeting with the Warriors to discuss, not my future but it's more or less an interview."

Payten didn't reveal what the key points are that are of interest to the Warriors' appointment panel.

He agreed his current coaching stint meant his credentials were staring the panel in the face.

He has logged one win and three losses since succeeding Kearney a month ago, having been promoted after a season and a quarter as a Warriors assistant.

"In terms of an interview, they're not going to find out anything they already don't know."

Payten's assistant coaching contract extends into 2021, meaning he is guaranteed a job next year regardless of how the coaching race plays out.

The only other candidates the Warriors have confirmed talking to are brothers Ben and Shane Walker, who co-coach the Ipswich Jets.

Latest articles

World

Undetected Korean cases very high: study

A study using a small sample says the undiagnosed number of virus infections in South Korea’s coronavirus epicentre, Daegu, could be as much as 27 times higher.

AAP Newswire
World

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million

Global coronavirus cases now exceed 15 million, with 616,000 deaths, as countries are torn between reopening economies and shielding citizens from the illness.

AAP Newswire
World

Twitter cracks down on conspiracists QAnon

Twitter is cracking down on accounts and content linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which is popular with US President Donald Trump and his supporters.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire