Johnston to put finals before position

South Sydney flyer Alex Johnston says he will prioritise finals football over playing at fullback as his search for a next NRL club continues.

The Rabbitohs have told Johnston he won't fit under their salary cap next season, ending his seven-year stint at his junior club.

But the 25-year-old will almost certainly stay in the NRL after scoring 90 tries in 132 games for Souths.

His management have fielded interest from several rivals who would be keen to add his pace to their back line.

Johnston is currently deputising for the suspended Latrell Mitchell at his preferred position of fullback and is taking it as an opportunity to show potential suitors he can still play there.

"Every chance to get back there I am always going to put my best foot forward. And hopefully teams can see I can play fullback and wing," Johnston said.

But when it comes to picking a club for next year, that won't be his main focus.

"At the end of the day I don't really care," he said.

"I think priority-wise, I want to be playing finals footy.

"I will go anywhere to play fullback or play wing. I don't really have a priority on that."

Johnston's contract situation is the first time he has realistically had to field serious offers from elsewhere, having been at Souths for his whole career.

The noted try-scorer took the news of his impending exit hard, but has now accepted his fate.

The interest in him has relaxed him somewhat, given three months ago he was concerned he may not have a chance to return to the field in 2020 to prove his value.

"It was maybe a bit stressful for a while, with the whole COVID thing too," Johnston said.

"I just wanted to be playing footy. Glad to be back playing some good footy, I think.

"It was good to get that interest in and if I keep playing well hopefully play some more."

Meanwhile, Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham is a certainty return from a facial fracture against Canberra, taking James Roberts' spot at right centre.

Graham is coming back a week ahead of schedule, and said he had no ill feelings towards Josh Reynolds after copping his boot to the face a fortnight ago.

"It was in the game and very fast ... one of those unfortunate things that can happen in footy," Graham said.

"He apologised a few times on the field and followed it up with an Instagram message a week later.

"I saw a specialist last week and he reassured me there is no structural damage there."