Tigers aim for first big NRL scalp in Eels

Michael Maguire claims Wests Tigers players know they can't be satisfied with flogging Brisbane and that they need to beat the NRL's top teams regularly.

A week after putting the blowtorch to a battling Brisbane, the Tigers are presented with a far bigger chance to make a statement against Parramatta.

The Tigers are yet to beat a top-eight team this season, having suffered losses to Newcastle, Penrith, Canberra and South Sydney.

The Eels shape as a significant challenge, given they are coming off just their second loss of the campaign and have Mitchell Moses returning.

"We've been playing teams that we've been ebbing and flowing but I think the weekend was our most complete performance so far," Maguire said.

"It's about doing that with the teams up the top now and backing that performance up.

"We've spoken about that and I've been straightforward with the team.

"That's the attitude you need in every game to be a consistent top four team which is what we're all striving for."

Maguire has been hell bent on changing the Tigers' culture this year, making big calls to axe several star players in separate warning shots.

And he indicated the message had gotten through in the way his team responded to the club's biggest win 12 years.

"I don't think the boys are satisfied with where they are at," Maguire said.

"A lot of this is coming through the players. They control and drive what they are doing.

"The fact we have done it once, they are hungry to do it again and again.

"I know this team is very capable of beating anyone in the comp.

"We've got to show that by our actions."