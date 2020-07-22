Seibold plays down Broncos year-end review

Under-fire Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has played down the significance of his end-of-year review, insisting he is playing the "long game" at the embattled NRL club.

Broncos chairman Karl Morris on Monday threw his support behind Seibold, dismissing a report the besieged mentor had to win five of their remaining 10 games to keep his job.

But Morris could only guarantee Seibold will be coach for 2020, saying the former South Sydney mentor would be assessed at season's end.

Seibold, however, is unfazed by the news, saying it is business as usual.

"Performance reviews happen in clubland at the end of every single season," said Seibold, who is in the second year of a five-season deal.

"I have not been to a club where we don't have a review of not just the staff but the playing group and the whole program - that's a given."

Seibold appeared to be under enormous pressure after Brisbane's last-round 48-0 loss to Wests Tigers - their seventh defeat in eight games.

But Seibold was determined to "stay the course", saying the Broncos' recovery would be a long-term project not a quick fix.

"We are at the very beginning of a pretty big job," he said.

"I have good perspective on all this. The challenge for me hasn't changed one bit from 18 months ago - I am trying to stay the course and play the long game," he said.

"But there is no doubt some recent results have hurt us as a group and we have to work hard to improve.

"One of the reasons we have had some challenges in recent weeks is we just haven't been good enough defensively so that is an area we want to improve."

Injury-depleted Brisbane have slumped to third last on the ladder after just one win since the NRL resumed two months ago.

And they face the prospect of another lop-sided scoreline against heavyweights Melbourne on Friday night.

But Seibold is optimistic after tweaking his spine with five-eighth Anthony Milford shifted to fullback, No.7 Brodie Croft to pivot and young gun Tom Dearden at halfback.

"I would like to see those guys in those three positions for an extended run, give them an opportunity to build some cohesion, connection," Seibold said.

Brisbane welcomes back centre Kotoni Staggs (hamstring) and winger Herbie Farnworth after Corey Oates (leg), Tesi Niu (wrist), Issac Luke (suspension) and Jamayne Isaako (personal reasons) were the latest to be sidelined.