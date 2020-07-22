AAP Rugby

Storm NRL forward to have back surgery

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Storm's Tui Kamikamica - AAP

1 of 1

Powerhouse Melbourne forward Tui Kamikamica will have back surgery in Brisbane on Friday, likely ending his NRL season.

The Fiji international hasn't played for the Storm since round two and continued symptoms have meant surgery is the best option.

The club said his recovery time is dependent on what is discovered by the surgeon.

"This is horrible luck for Tui who was our best forward in the opening two games against Manly and Cronulla including scoring a vital try late in the win against the Sharks," said Storm general manager of football Frank Ponissi.

"He looked to be on track for a wonderful season but this injury flared up over the COVID-19 break and has kept him off the field since then."

