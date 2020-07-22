Dogs confirm Barrett as coach until 2023

AAP Rugby
Dogs confirm Barrett as coach until 2023By AAP Newswire
Canterbury have confirmed signing Trent Barrett as NRL coach on a three-year deal, beginning next season.
Barrett will remain as assistant coach at Penrith until the end of the year before taking over a roster that will also include new signing Nick Cotric.
"We have acted swiftly to secure the services of Trent because we believe he is the right man to take our club forward," Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said.