AAP Rugby

Dogs confirm Barrett as coach until 2023

By AAP Newswire

Trent Barrett - AAP

1 of 1

Canterbury have confirmed signing Trent Barrett as NRL coach on a three-year deal, beginning next season.

Barrett will remain as assistant coach at Penrith until the end of the year before taking over a roster that will also include new signing Nick Cotric.

"We have acted swiftly to secure the services of Trent because we believe he is the right man to take our club forward," Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said.

Latest articles

World

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi to run in November

Myanmar’s National League for Democracy party says leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be a candidate in November’s general election.

AAP Newswire
World

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyer seeks gag order

The lawyer acting for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell has sought a gag order ahead of her sex crimes trial.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump shifts rhetoric, urges use of masks

President Donald Trump has encouraged Americans to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance and has urged young people to avoid packed bars.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire