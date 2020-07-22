Bulldogs impressed with Barrett’s vision

Canterbury boss Andrew Hill admits the NRL club were swayed by Trent Barrett's vision for their team after he was confirmed as coach for the next three years.

The Bulldogs on Wednesday confirmed Barrett would take up the clipboard at Belmore once his commitments at Penrith end at the end of the season.

"We have acted swiftly to secure the services of Trent because we believe he is the right man to take our club forward," Hill said.

"Having spoken to Trent on a number of occasions we have been impressed with his vision for the future of our football team and how he will look to develop our players on and off the field."

Barrett's appointment comes just nine days after predecessor Dean Pay resigned as head coach following their disappointing start to the season.

The Bulldogs have lost their past six - and nine of their 10 games so far this year -to sit outright last on the competition table.

It will be his first head coaching job since he coached Manly to one finals appearance in three years between 2016-18.

He will also be charged with rebuilding a roster that also confirmed the signing of Kangaroos star Nick Cotric on a three-year deal.

England international Luke Thompson also recently joined the club.

"Trent has been around the game a long time and has a great knowledge of football and how to bring the best out of players," Hill said.

"We all look forward to him joining the Bulldogs family at the end of this season."

The 42-year-old Barrett, who played 235 games in his career, has been largely credited for helping turn the Panthers into a contender this season.

And while there have been reports Penrith have issued Barrett with a hands-off edict to poaching players, there is speculation youngster Matt Burton could leave.

Burton is signed with the Panthers until the end of next season.

"I'd like to thank the Canterbury-Bankstown Club for appointing me to the position of head coach and for giving me the opportunity to become part of the Bulldogs family," Barrett said.

"The club has a long and proud history of success in rugby league and is a club founded on strong work ethics and family values.

"I look forward to, and am excited by, the challenges ahead in terms of making this club a serious competition force again.

"I would also like to thank the Panthers for their support and understanding.

"As my job there is not yet done, and out of respect to the Panthers, I will not be making any further comment until the conclusion of the season."