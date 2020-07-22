AAP Rugby

Trbojevic return delayed for Manly

By AAP Newswire

Manly's Tom Trbojevic - AAP

1 of 1

Manly are confident Tom Trbojevic will return before the end of the NRL regular season despite suffering a minor setback on his hamstring injury.

There were fears on Wednesday the star fullback's 2020 campaign was over as Manly tried to ease him back into running at the start of the week.

But it's believed the Sea Eagles' No.1 has not suffered a new injury, and he will instead take a slower path back to the NRL with a return likely between round 14 and 16.

That will take Trbojevic's time on the sideline to between eight and 10 weeks, more than the six-to-eight initially predicted when he was injured against Canberra.

This week had always shaped as a key week for the NSW State of Origin representative, who was due to undergo more scans and ramp up his training.

The news will come as a massive relief to Manly fans.

Trbojevic is arguably the most influential player in the game, and at the time he went down he'd either scored or set up 11 of the Sea Eagles' 16 tries to that point.

Last week's win over Parramatta was Manly's second victory in their past 10 games without the 23-year-old.

Realistically, if Manly can enter the finals with Trbojevic they will be a serious title threat.

But without him, they have now dropped out of the eight altogether.

On Tuesday, Manly received a boost with Addin Fonua-Blake free to play in North Queensland on Friday after initially being expected to miss out due to his refusal to get a flu vaccination shot.

The Sea Eagles have not revealed if Fonua-Blake received the vaccination or gained a medical exemption, determined to respect the forward's privacy.

Latest articles

News

Tatura photographer captures amazing photos of insects

These impressive close-ups of creepy crawlies aren’t computer generated, nor were they taken by a professional. These spine-tingling photos of jumping spiders and bees were taken by hobby photographer Matthew McDonald in his Tatura garden over the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Tatura man granted bail despite drug trafficking allegations

A Tatura man has been given another chance at freedom after being bailed on Tuesday, with a magistrate warning him it would be his final chance. Gurhan Baser, 26, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court after being arrested on Monday for allegedly...

Shepparton News
News

Coronavirus cancels Tatura mum’s plans to spend Mother’s Day with daughter in Peru

The month of May is wiped clean in Jeanette Moorhouse’s mobile phone save for one, lone booking on May 21. It’s the date the Tatura local was set to fly home after visiting her daughter Rachel in Lima, Peru. They were going to spend Mother’s Day...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold’s future.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire