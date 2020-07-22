Blair lucky to make Warriors bench: Payten

Pressure to leave the Warriors is mounting on forward Adam Blair after a raw assessment of his NRL form from caretaker coach Todd Payten.

Blair's demotion to the interchange bench for Saturday's match against Sydney Roosters was because of a sub-standard performance in last week's 46-10 hammering to Cronulla, Payten said.

If there were more middle forward options at his disposal, the stand-in coach indicated he would have dropped the 321-game veteran completely.

It comes after widespread reports that the Warriors are pressuring Blair not to take up the final-year option in his contract for 2021, which would free up considerable funds.

The club did not refute those reports, leaving the 34-year-old's position insecure after Payten's comments to Newstalk ZB.

"He wasn't great, missed a lot of tackles, didn't work hard enough to get onside a lot of the time," Payten said.

"That's just not acceptable. Given his experience we keep him in the side.

"Anyone else I reckon they would have missed out completely."

Blair, a 51-Test veteran, has lost his starting prop position to rookie Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Penrith loan player Jack Hetherington.

Payten's honesty has been a feature in his month-long tenure since replacing the axed Stephen Kearney.

No players are immune from criticism, including wingers David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo, who are among the quartet who will return home on Sunday for personal reasons.

Payten is demanding better from them in what is likely to be their final game of the season.

"I didn't think either of them played particularly well last week... we're looking for them to bounce back," he said.