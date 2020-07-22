Coates and Ella join Rugby WC bid board

AAP Rugby

By AAP Newswire

Olympic heavyweight John Coates and Wallabies great Glen Ella have joined Rugby Australia's 2027 World Cup bid advisory board.

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates AC, who was last week elected International Olympic Committee vice president for the second time, and Ella join a collection of political and business big-hitters who will try to bring the showpiece tournament to Australia in 2027.

Chaired by high-profile businessman Sir Rod Eddington, the advisory board includes former Prime Minister John Howard, ex-Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, World Cup-winning Wallabies captain John Eales, Fortescue Metals Group CEO Elizabeth Gaines, Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth and RA chairman Hamish McLennan.

McLennan said that the experience of Coates, who was integral in winning and delivering the 2000 Sydney Olympics, would make him a valuable addition.

"John and Gary are two terrific additions to the advisory board and they join an already formidable team, as we begin to develop a bid that delivers significant return to the Australian economy as well as World Rugby," McLennan said in a statement.

"John has a storied history in facilitating major events across the globe and has a professional network that is second to none.

"John is one of Australia's top sporting administrators globally and with his re-appointment as Vice President of the Olympic movement, he knows what it takes for Australia to succeed at this level."

The 2019 tournament in Japan was the most economically successful Rugby World Cup, with more than $7.5 billion generated in economic output and attracting more than 240,000 international visitors.

