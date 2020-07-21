AAP Rugby

Australia to open RL Cup defence v Fiji

By AAP Newswire

Australia celebrates winning the Rugby League World Cup. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia will begin the defence of their Rugby League World Cup crown against Fiji in Hull next year.

The 2017 champions' first match - a rematch of their 2017 semifinal - will be on October 23, just hours after the tournament's opening match between hosts England and Samoa at St James' Park, Newcastle.

Australia, who have won 11 of the 15 men's World Cups, also face Scotland in Coventry, and Italy in St Helens in Group B.

England will also face France in Bolton and debutants Greece in Sheffield in Group A.

New Zealand, the 2008 champions, have Lebanon in Warrington, and Jamaica and Ireland in Leeds in Group C.

Tonga, semifinalists in 2017, head Group D with Papua New Guinea, Wales and the Cook Islands.

The Rugby League World Cup is combining with women's and wheelchair competitions for the first time.

The women begin on November 9 in Leeds, and the wheelchair on November 11 in the Copper Box at the 2012 Olympics site in London.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host the men's and women's doubleheader final on November 27.

