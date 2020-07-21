Barrett gets backing of Bulldogs players

He doesn't know Trent Barrett the coach, but Canterbury prop Luke Thompson vividly remembers the former Australia half tearing up for Wigan in the late-2000s.

Barrett, who is expected to be announced as Bulldogs coach from 2021 in the coming days, 'terrorised' Thompson's beloved St Helens when he arrived in 2007.

Thompson was barely a teenager when Barrett landed at Wigan from St George Illawarra, where he was an Australia and NSW Origin representative half.

Across his two seasons in the Super League he left a lasting impression on a burgeoning young Thompson.

"He was fantastic when he was at Wigan, he was a great player over there," the 25-year-old said on Tuesday.

"I grew up following St Helens and he used to terrorise us a bit.

"He was good as a player, I don't know much about him as a coach, but from what I've seen he seems like a good fella.

"Nothing has been announced yet but if he gets the job I'll look forward to working with him."

Barrett's football smarts have turned Penrith's attack around in 2020 and the Bulldogs hope he can do the same at Belmore after the club axed coach Dean Pay last week.

It's believed Barrett will see out the rest of the season with the Panthers before joining the Bulldogs on a three-year deal.

In the meantime, assistant Steve Georgallis will continue in an interim role through the final 10 rounds of the season.

Between the travel from England, quarantining in Melbourne and coaching dramas, it's been an unusual few weeks for Thompson who has now played two games for the club.

He said the team was heartbroken to lose so narrowly to the Dragons over the weekend but are determined to keep fighting throughout the rest of the season.

"It's been a tough week losing Dean but we just sat down and said to each other that we can only control what we can control and that's training hard and doing everything in the week and giving our best performance on the weekend," he said.

"I think we did that.

"I'm really confident in Georgie and the coaching staff we've got here. It's unfortunate losing Deano but we've just got to crack on."