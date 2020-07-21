AAP Rugby

Manly’s Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

By AAP Newswire

Manly's Addin Fonua-Blake - AAP

Manly are expected to name Addin Fonua-Blake for the NRl clash with North Queensland on Friday night after the prop was cleared by the government to enter the state.

The 24-year-old's position in the team has been in doubt given his refusal to undergo a flu vaccination required by the Queensland government for NRL players.

It is unclear whether Fonua-Blake has agreed to the jab or has obtained an exemption with a medical note under the same conditions as Gold Coast player Bryce Cartwright.

The round 11 match against the Cowboys will mark Fonua-Blake's return from a two-week suspension for abusing NRL referee Grant Atkins at Lottoland in Manly's loss to Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Wests Tigers hooker Harry Grant has passed a COVID-19 test and will be free to play Parramatta on Thursday night.

