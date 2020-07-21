Hannay puts hand up for fulltime NQ gig

Candidates may already be queuing up to replace Paul Green but interim North Queensland coach Josh Hannay is hopeful the Cowboys have already found their man.

While Hannay accepted the Cowboys reins from Green with a "heavy heart", he hoped to hang on to them and secure a full-time gig by impressing as stand-in coach for the rest of the NRL season.

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr said on Tuesday the club was in no rush to find a replacement for premiership winning coach Green who left on Monday after being told by the board he would not be required in 2021.

Parr confirmed they had already received "plenty of enquiries" with Melbourne assistant Jason Ryles, interim Warriors coach Todd Payten and St Helens and Tonga mentor Kristian Woolf believed to be topping their list.

Parr also revealed the NRL club was unsure whether to opt for an experienced mentor or blood another untested coach like they did when they signed Green back in 2014.

But Hannay aimed to impress in the Cowboys' remaining 10 games and ensure North Queensland took another chance on a rookie coach.

"I would like to think the club wouldn't be giving me this opportunity if they didn't think I had something to offer not only now but into the future," Hannay said.

"I will be approaching it as an opportunity to well and truly take my chance and show the club and playing staff what my coaching philosophy is all about.

"It's a golden opportunity if I want to be a head coach, which I do."

Parr said the club would throw their support behind Hannay this year but would run the rule over all the contenders - believed to also include England coach Shaun Wane and ex-Brisbane and Penrith mentor Anthony Griffin - at a board meeting later this month.

"We have a lot of time for Josh Hannay. (But) we have to establish what type of coach we are looking for," Parr told Sky Sports Radio.

"We are going through a real transitional phase in our club.

"We need someone who understands how important the community is to us, the development of young players and giving young North Queensland kids an opportunity to come into our system.

"That will be at the top of our thinking."

Ironically Hannay said he would use the lessons learned under Green while serving as Cowboys assistant for the past three seasons to help spark the club in 2020.

The Cowboys sit 12th after six losses in their past seven games.

"I have been privileged to serve an apprenticeship under Paul Green, he is one of the best coaches in the game," he said.

"The remaining 10 weeks we need to address our consistency - results will come off the back of that.

"I can't remember when we have had a month of consistent football, it has been a while."