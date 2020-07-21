Tate blasts Broncos as board faces music

Brisbane great Brent Tate has accused Broncos players of disrespecting the jersey as the NRL club's board prepare to face upset shareholders at Tuesday's annual meeting.

Tate admitted he couldn't sit through Brisbane's last-round 48-0 loss to Wests Tigers, saying senior players like Darius Boyd and Anthony Milford looked like they didn't care.

Before Broncos chairman Karl Morris and CEO Paul White meet with frustrated shareholders on Tuesday, Tate became the latest club legend to take aim at the players after they slumped to their seventh loss in eight games.

"I saw some efforts that started to really disrespect the jersey," he told Sky Sports Radio.

"It's all about having pride in the jersey and what blokes have done before.

"When you start to see that being disrespected and eroded away, that's when the ex-players have a real problem.

"I had to turn it (Tigers game) off in the second half."

Six-time premiers Brisbane are in dire straits after slumping to third last.

Shareholders are expected to demand answers from Morris and White over the club's recruitment policy amid reports under-fire coach Anthony Seibold has been given an ultimatum to win five of their remaining 10 games to save his job.

But Tate on Tuesday pointed the finger at the Broncos' senior players, saying it was up to them to reverse the team's fortunes ahead of a daunting clash with heavyweights Melbourne on Friday.

"They're just completely helpless at the moment. The senior guys aren't sticking their hand up and showing the way when they really need to," he said.

"Some of the efforts those guys are showing, they just don't care at the moment.

"Guys like Darius and Anthony Milford should be at the front saying 'boys ... follow us'.

"But I saw some of their interviews after their game (against Tigers) and even the language they speak, I have to question the care factor."

Brisbane are in such a state that they may scramble to pick 21 fit players for the Storm clash after fullback Tesi Niu (wrist) and Jamayne Isaako (personal reasons) became the latest to be sidelined.

Niu is expected to undergo surgery after scans revealed he had suffered wrist cartilage damage while Brisbane are throwing their support behind winger Isaako, who will attempt to head back to his native New Zealand to farewell his dad Taai who lost his battle with cancer.

However, some players look set to return with centre Kotoni Staggs (hamstring), winger Herbie Farnworth (cork) and hooker Jake Turpin (leg) training on Monday.