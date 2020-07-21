Broncos’ squad depth set to be tested

Brisbane are reeling after Tesi Niu succumbed to injury and Jamayne Isaako's father sadly lost his battle with cancer ahead of Friday's NRL clash with Melbourne.

Already facing a test of depth after Corey Oates (leg) became the latest injury list addition last round, the Broncos now appear to be scrambling for 21 fit players before naming their squad on Tuesday.

In the latest blow for the battling club, incumbent fullback Niu is "very likely" to undergo surgery after scans revealed he had suffered wrist cartilage damage in their last round 48-0 thrashing from Wests Tigers.

And Brisbane are throwing their support behind winger Isaako who will be unavailable this week at least as he attempts to head back to his native New Zealand to farewell his dad Taai.

Isaako posted an emotional tribute on social media late on Monday.

"My heart is broken," he said.

"You are my rock and my hero! No words can express how much this hurts and how I'd give anything to hear your voice once more but Gods army gained another brave and lion-hearted soldier today and I know you'll always be looking down over us.

"You put up one hell of a fight and fought right to the very end despite what anyone said or thought and now you don't have to suffer anymore pain.

"Couldn't have asked for a more loving and caring father I'm so honoured to have called you my dad.

"I love you more than you'll ever know. Till we meet again."

Under-fire coach Anthony Seibold has reacted by switching pivot Anthony Milford to fullback, halfback Brodie Croft to No.6 and young gun Tom Dearden to No.7 judging by Monday's training session.

Oates' injury and the suspension of veteran hooker Issac Luke (dangerous throw) this week took the Broncos' list of unavailable players to 16 before Niu and Isaako were also sidelined.

However, some players look set to return with Kotoni Staggs (hamstring) and Herbie Farnworth (cork) training at centre and on the wing respectively on Monday.

Hooker Jake Turpin (broken leg) also took part in the session and may be named on the bench as back-up for Cory Paix who looks set to be the starting rake against Melbourne.

Brisbane are desperate to reverse their fortunes after reports that they will need to win five of their remaining 10 games for Seibold to keep his job.

Last round's debacle against the Tigers marked the third last Broncos' seventh loss in eight games.