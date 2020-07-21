Toronto pull out of Super League season

Toronto Wolfpack have made the shock decision to withdraw from the remainder of the Super League season, casting doubts over the club's future.

Rugby League's only North American team made headlines around the world late last year when they signed Sonny Bill Williams, but the club say the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic has led to them to make the move.

Reports in the UK last week claimed players had not been paid by the club, which is bankrolled by Australian mining magnate David Argyle and the decision could see the team relegated from Super League.

"Toronto Wolfpack can confirm that the club has informed both Super League Europe (SLE) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) that the team will not be restarting the campaign as scheduled on August 2nd," a club statement read.

"This decision has not been taken lightly, and in consideration of a range of factors specific to the club as the only transatlantic team in the league.

"The COVID pandemic has presented unexpected and overwhelming financial challenges to the Wolfpack organisation.

"Greatly reduced ticket, sponsorship, merchandise and game day revenue streams have resulted from the loss of all 11 of the team's home Super League games in Toronto.

"The Wolfpack would be left covering significant additional costs simply to complete a season of games in the UK including Covid testing, stadium rentals, medical costs and player pay increases to align with the rest of the league."

The club insist all wages will be guaranteed by Argyle and tickets purchased for home matches would be refunded and fully intend to field a team in 2021.

"Player and staff payroll, an issue of recent media attention, has been guaranteed by Wolfpack majority owner David Argyle and is secured by a personal guarantee to the RFL," the statement said.