AAP Rugby

Harsh lesson can help Knights to NRL eight

By AAP Newswire

Lachlan Fitzgibbon - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle are fourth on the NRL ladder, but second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon knows all too well how quickly finals football can evaporate.

In round 15 last season, the Knights were sitting fifth on the table, having beaten Brisbane, South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters in the preceding weeks.

On track for their first finals appearance since 2013, the Knights spluttered through the rest of the season, losing all but two of their last 10 games to miss the top eight by three points.

It's a harsh lesson to learn, but Fitzgibbon is wary of letting it happen again in 2020.

"For me personally and for a couple of boys who were here last year, we can learn a lesson to not get ahead of ourselves," he said on Monday.

"We've had a good first block now and we've got to finish it off in the last 10 weeks.

"It's about playing consistent every week, and it's a cliche, but not getting ahead of ourselves."

The Knights had a scare against the Rabbitohs on Saturday night after leading 20-0 and letting in three tries in the final 15 minutes to go within two points of blowing the game.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium, Fitzgibbon said the team owed it to the city to play well in front of home fans.

And personally, to take another step towards his dream of playing finals football.

"For the last few years, one of my main goals is I want to play finals footy and, obviously, I haven't managed to achieve that yet," he said.

"It'd be a big thing for not only myself but for the club for the times in the past and things we've been through leading into this season.

"It's been building for at least a couple of years now.

"If we did get in there, it'd be exciting times not just for the town but for the club."

Latest articles

World

London’s Beefeaters facing redundancies

For the first time in their long history the Beefeaters at the Tower of London are facing redundancies due to the virus lockdown’s impact on tourism there.

AAP Newswire
World

EU leaders struggle at recovery summit

An EU plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic continues to hang in the balance as leaders quarrel over levels of spending.

AAP Newswire
World

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been admitted to hospital in Riyadh for inflammation of the gallbladder.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Broncos set for big NRL backline reshuffle

Anthony Seibold is likely to roll the dice with a backline reshuffle for their NRL clash with Melbourne as pressure mounts on the Brisbane coach.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire