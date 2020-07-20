AAP Rugby

Raiders the real deal in NRL title battle

By AAP Newswire

Canberra's Elliott Whitehead - AAP

Canberra forward Elliott Whitehead says last round's gutsy NRL win over the Sydney Roosters has proved the doubters wrong.

The injury-hit Raiders' season was being written off, with many predicting they couldn't scale the grand final heights of 2019.

But the England international said the four-point win over the premiers last Thursday night had shown that there was still plenty of fight in Ricky Stuart's side.

"The media were saying that we were done for but we believed in the group we have here that we could go up to Sydney and beat the Roosters and we proved that," Whitehead said on Monday.

The Raiders are sixth on the ladder and host South Sydney on Saturday night before they head north to face North Queensland in round 12.

Whitehead feels the next fortnight could define Canberra's season but they were feeling positive about their form.

"The next two games are probably the ones that are going to make or break our season so we need some wins," Whitehead said.

"Coming off that win against the Roosters is going to be a big confidence boost.

"We've got a lot of injuries but we showed the depth in the squad is capable of beating any team."

The last meeting between Canberra and the Rabbitohs was last year's preliminary final, which the Raiders won 16-10.

The Rabbitohs are coming off a tight loss to Newcastle.

"It's going to be a big game - they're playing some good rugby as well and I'm sure Wayne Bennett will have the side rearing to go," Whitehead said.

"They've got some quality players and they will come here with the attitude they can get the win so we will have to prove the doubters wrong again."

