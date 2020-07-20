AAP Rugby

Broncos set for major backline reshuffle

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold

Under fire Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is set to make major team changes for Friday's NRL clash with Melbourne as he fights for his future.

A new-look backline trained on Monday with five-eighth Anthony Milford shifted to fullback, halfback Brodie Croft at pivot and youngster Tom Dearden at No.7.

Kotoni Staggs (hamstring) and Herbie Farnworth (cork) are expected to return from injury after training at centre and on the wing respectively.

Tesi Niu and Jamayne Isaako appear to be on the outer but the round 11 team won't be confirmed until Tuesday.

Seibold is poised to roll the dice at the selection table after reportedly being told Brisbane must win five of their remaining 10 games this season for him to keep his job.

Seibold is in the second year of a five-season deal.

Brisbane are third last on the NRL ladder after being thumped 48-0 by Wests Tigers - their seventh loss in their past eight games.

NRL great Laurie Daley said on Monday that Dearden must be given a shot at halfback against Melbourne if they are any chance of reversing their fortunes.

Daley preferred Dearden - who has been used as a back-up hooker this season - over Croft, saying the under fire halfback was released by Melbourne last year for a reason.

"I think they have it in Tom Dearden who can give them much needed direction," Daley told Sky Sports Radio.

"Croft is not that type of player.

"(Melbourne coach) Craig Bellamy released him because he realised under pressure he couldn't come up with the right plays at that moment.

"Obviously he (Croft) is shot with his confidence and it's not working between him and Anthony Milford (in the halves).

"(But) there are other players in that Broncos side that need to have a good hard look at themselves."

Daley questioned the logic of giving Seibold the ultimatum of winning five games to secure his future, saying the Broncos should either back him or sack him.

"I can understand if that's in the bush but not in a professional organisation you're going to judge your coach on wins and losses between now and the end of the year," he said.

"You just heap more pressure on the playing group, the club and your supporters get frustrated.

"Back him or sack him and stop the speculation."

