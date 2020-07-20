Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting Brisbane NRL captain Pat Carrigan says the pressure to perform in their remaining 10 games has gone up a notch after a report coach Anthony Seibold must secure five more wins to save his job.

But the Broncos' forward hopes major team changes for Friday night's clash with Melbourne will help to reverse their fortunes.

Seibold has reportedly been given the ultimatum after third-last Brisbane's 48-0 thrashing by the Wests Tigers - their seventh loss in eight games.

Carrigan and fellow forward Tevita Pangai at first pleaded ignorance when asked for their reaction.

"I don't know, you guys (media) are the ones telling us before we know anything," Pangai said.

Carrigan then interjected: "Nothing has been mentioned about that inside our walls - we back Seibs."

However, Carrigan conceded the blowtorch on the Broncos wouldn't be going away in the remaining rounds with speculation about their coach's future going into overdrive.

"There's obviously a lot of pressure on the club and the players on the last 10 rounds of the season," he said.

"(But) it's inexcusable, the last eight weeks, the way we have been performing.

"The group needs to look in the mirror first ... before we start pointing fingers at anyone else.

"We need to stick together. If we are going to get out of this, you need to do it as a 17."

Carrigan all but confirmed a very different-looking Broncos line-up would run out against the third-placed Storm at Suncorp Stadium.

Major team changes appeared on the cards after five-eighth Anthony Milford shifted to fullback, halfback Brodie Croft at pivot and youngster Tom Dearden at No.7 at Monday's training session.

Kotoni Staggs (hamstring) and Herbie Farnworth (cork) are expected to return from injury after training at centre and on the wing respectively.

Tesi Niu and Jamayne Isaako appear to be on the outer before the round-11 team is confirmed on Tuesday.

"Personally, there's probably some need for changes and some changes have been looked at - we are just trying some things," Carrigan said.

While the Brisbane players would not speculate on the report on Seibold, former Broncos captain Kevin Walters claimed it was "made up".

"I don't believe that's true," he told Sky Sports Radio.

"The expectation of winning five from 10 for mine would be something that hasn't come from the board - it's probably been made up or something."

NRL great Laurie Daley told the same program he also doubted the report, saying the Broncos should sack or back Seibold.

"I can understand if that's in the bush, but not in a professional organisation, you're going to judge your coach on wins and losses between now and the end of the year," he said.

"You just heap more pressure on the playing group, the club and your supporters get frustrated.

"Back him or sack him and stop the speculation."