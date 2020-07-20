Bulldog Foran cleared of major NRL injury

Canterbury half Kieran Foran can breathe a sigh of relief after being cleared of a serious toe injury and is expected to be free to play this weekend in the NRL.

On Monday morning, scans cleared the Bulldogs' star of major damage to his toe - the same one which abruptly ended the first of a horror run of three seasons at Belmore.

Foran suffered the toe problem midway through the first half of the Bulldogs' heartbreaking 28-22 loss on Saturday evening to St George Illawarra, but the 30-year-old remained on the field.

He was taken off in the 38th minute for a concussion test but did not return because of the toe injury.

However, he is expected to line up for the Bulldogs in Sunday's clash with Newcastle.

It's a welcome relief for Foran, who is in a crucial time in his NRL career.

Off-contract at the end of the season, it's believed the New Zealand international has been asked to take a 75 per cent pay cut to extend his time at the Bulldogs for another year.

On Saturday, Foran said he would wait until the club appointed a new coach before making a call on his future.

It's expected the Bulldogs in coming days will announce former Manly coach and Penrith assistant Trent Barrett as a replacement for Dean Pay.

Meanwhile, centre Tim Lafai will return to the club immediately after being released on Monday by St George Illawarra.

Playing 74 games for the Bulldogs from 2011-15, Lafai will add depth to their backline for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old Samoan international will join training on Tuesday and be available for selection to play the Knights.