Green’s tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

NRL premiership-winning coach Paul Green has left North Queensland with more than a year remaining on his contract.

Green said in a statement that after consultation with club management "it became clear that it was best for all parties to call time on his tenure".

Assistant Josh Hannay will take charge of the Cowboys for the season's remaining 10 rounds.

Green departs after Sunday's 22-10 loss to Penrith left North Queensland 12th with a 3-7 win-loss record.

He becomes the third NRL coach to lose his job this season after the Warriors axed Stephen Kearney and Dean Pay quit Canterbury.

"After seven years as head coach it is with a heavy heart that I make this announcement," Green ,who was contracted until the end of 2021, said.

"The board felt that the club was at a juncture where they needed to move in a different direction, and I can only respect their views.

"Whilst this is obviously disappointing news, I am grateful to the board for allowing me to lead this club whilst creating some lifelong memories.

"I will use this next period to freshen up, spend some time with my family and assess options before moving on to my next coaching role".

Former Brisbane and Penrith coach Anthony Griffin has already been linked to the Cowboys job.

Green was appointed at North Queensland in 2014 in his first role as an NRL coach and delivered them their maiden premiership the next year.

After North Queensland claimed the World Club Challenge in early 2016 by thrashing Leeds, Green led the club to the 2017 grand final which they lost to Melbourne.

The 2020 season began with promise in February when the Cowboys claimed their second Nines title.

But Green reportedly lost the support of senior players as their lean NRL run continued this year after North Queensland missed the finals the past two seasons, finishing 13th and 14th respectively.

"Paul has spearheaded some remarkable achievements during his time with us and we will be forever thankful for the club-defining moments he has generated," Cowboys chairman Lewis Ramsay said.

"The club appreciates Paul's sincerity in choosing the best time for him to pass the baton and we wish him and his family the very best as they embark on their next journey.

"The timing of this separation now allows the club to work diligently and thoroughly through the important process of recruiting its next head coach."