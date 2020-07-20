AAP Rugby

Panthers’ concerns over injured NRL duo

By AAP Newswire

Dean .of the Panthers. - AAP

1 of 1

The injury bug may have finally hit Penrith with backline duo Dylan Edwards and Dean Whare failing to finish Sunday's NRL triumph over North Queensland.

The Panthers roared home late to claim a 12-point victory over the Cowboys and steal top spot on the competition table from Parramatta.

However, coach Ivan Cleary faces a nervous wait on Edwards and Whare, who suffered hamstring and adductor injuries respectively.

Whare, who was returning from a two-game absence with a toe issue, appeared hindered by a tackle early in the contest before retiring in the seventh minute.

"Dean's had a toe injury but he's got an adductor injury today. It happened really early. He said it was a contact thing, so hopefully that's a good thing," Cleary said.

Edwards' issue could be more problematic, with fears the fullback aggravated an injury that forced him to miss the first three games when the season resumed.

He played the opening hour before also exiting.

"Dylan Edwards has had hamstring issues and he was feeling a few things during the week but nothing too much," Cleary said.

"Same thing in the warm-up, so he kept playing. I don't know. Not sure about that one, but it's obviously a concern."

Stephen Crichton is likely to be a candidate to play fullback should Edwards be ruled out, having filled in for the last 20 minutes.

Caleb Aekins is another option, while rookie Charlie Staines may also be a chance should he be cleared to play after breaking COVID-19 protocols last week.

The Panthers join a growing list of clubs to be hit by injury, with top-four rivals Parramatta, Melbourne and Newcastle also without some key players.

Still, Cleary was proud of the way his team has surged to the top of the table.

"It's no prize, but we've earned that spot through how we've played," he said.

"It's another lesson today in a different style of contest for us, so many things in our favour leading into today's game.

"But yeah, it does set us up. It's what we do from here on in. We fall into next week's game, first time we've travelled next week, we play the Titans.

"So we look forward to getting ourselves ready for that."

Latest articles

News

Echuca Regional Health steps up fight against COVID-19

AS THE COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip Melbourne, efforts to protect regional Victoria from the spread are ramping up.

Anna McGuinness
News

Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Moama and Barham

THE Murrumbidgee COVID-19 mobile testing clinic will be visiting Moama and Barham again this week.

Anna McGuinness
News

Groves Weir bridge and east crossing to come before council again

THE Groves Weir Rd bridge in Colbinabbin is expected to have a 25-tonne load limit placed on it after Campaspe Shire Council received confirmation it is cracking.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Tigers claim biggest NRL win over Broncos

The Wests Tigers have recorded their biggest ever win over Brisbane, thrashing the Broncos 48-0 at Leichhardt Oval on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Canberra score upset win in GF rematch

Canberra have exacted a measure of revenge on Sydney Roosters for the 2019 grand final loss with a four-point NRL win on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire