Sharks need to eliminate errors: Morris

John Morris wants consistency from Cronulla in the second half of the NRL season if they're to achieve their top-four aspirations over the next 10 weeks.

Midway through the season the Sharks sit exactly exactly halfway up the ladder despite a troubling injury tally and extraordinary disruptions to their backline to start the year.

While he was happy with a 46-10 win over the Warriors on Sunday, just a week ago the Sharks were on the receiving end of a 56-24 thrashing by Penrith.

And until they can steady the ship with consistent effort each week, there's big improvements to be made.

"I'm not entirely happy. We're nowhere near out best," he said.

"We haven't had our best team on the park, but I just want to get that consistency in our game.

"We're four out of our last five wins, I'm happy with that, but to drop a game last week shows me there's still parts of our game that we need to be better at."

The Sharks made a whopping 13 errors to the Warriors' 16 on Sunday on Gosford, which Morris says is not good enough to compete with top-four sides.

"We've just got to be really careful," he said.

"If we want to be a top-four team, which everyone aspires to be, we've got to tighten up some parts of our game.

"Defensively we were good but offensively we had some schoolboy errors."

The Sharks were again without Matt Moylan and Andrew Fifita (both with hamstring injuries) on Sunday, although they are expected back in time to play Parramatta in round 13.

In the meantime, the Sharks will play St George Illawarra in a local derby at Kogarah on Saturday, followed by Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.