Johnson hails ex-teammates NRL sacrifice

Having tormented his former Warriors teammates, Shaun Johnson admits he's not sure he could handle their lot, stuck in camp away from their families for 11 weeks and counting.

The Cronulla half spoke to a few close friends in the Warriors in the sheds after starring in his team's 46-10 win over them in Gosford on Sunday.

Four players - Agnatius Paasi, David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo, and King Vuniyayawa - are set to leave the camp and return to New Zealand next Sunday, a day after their match against the Sydney Roosters in Gosford.

While the Warriors had been assured it was likely their families could join them before now, that has not been possible due to trans-Tasman travel restrictions.

Rather than pity his former teammates, Johnson spoke of their sacrifice and the specific pain of trying hard and losing badly, which is a feeling he can relate to.

"I know the professionalism that's in that group and the leadership they've got in that group," he said.

"They've got the right ingredients. That's where my pain comes.

"I know how hard they would be working to perform on the weekend.

"I don't know if I could do what they're doing in terms of coming over here and that sacrifice.

"My wife is 33 weeks pregnant. There's no way I would leave her right now. There's just no way I could.

"The fact that they've got boys fielding a team here and competing hard... I know some boys are going back, but the fact that they're even here, I think it's a tremendous sacrifice and a credit to the club as a whole."

Paasi, Fusitu'a and Maumalo all declined to speak after Sunday's loss at Central Coast Stadium which could be their second last game of the season.

Originally it was hoped the Warriors would be moved into a new camp near the Queensland border to keep things fresh for the squad, but that has been scrapped due to increased COVID-19 restrictions.

At least for the time being they will remain in Terrigal.

Although Johnson was wary of impressing himself onto his former side after Sunday's win, he said he would reach out to his mates in the coming days to offer support.

"I don't know if I'm the person they want to be hearing from at the moment but over the next few days I definitely will (speak to them)," he said.

"Although I feel that sadness in what they're going through, it's good to see them.

"Because we are... they came to my wedding at the end of last year, you know what I mean? We're mates before we're rugby league players.

"It was really good to see them and I know they're doing it tough but I've got full confidence in that group there that will keep showing up with the right attitude."