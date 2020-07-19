Marshall defends Matterson’s Eels move

Former Wests Tigers skipper Robbie Farah might think otherwise, but Benji Marshall holds no grudges about the way Ryan Matterson departed the NRL club last year.

Matterson will face his former teammates for the first time since his acrimonious departure over the summer when Parramatta host the Tigers on Thursday.

In what was the first of a three-year deal with the Tigers in 2019, Matterson was one of the Tigers' best before agitating for a more lucrative deal with the Eels.

The move didn't go down well with some at Concord with Farah late last year speaking out against Matterson's decision to leave with two years left on his contract.

But Marshall insists it's all water under the bridge now.

"In footy, sometimes you've got to do what you think is best for you," he said.

"And (Matterson is) going good over there.

"There's no doubt he's added a lot to their team. A lot of strike to their right side and a lot of experience."

Marshall said he couldn't begrudge another player for seeking what is the best move financially for their long-term future.

"In an ideal world you always want it to be rosy and good but he did what he felt was best for him, and that's OK," the Tigers veteran said.

"You can't bag anyone for doing that.

"He's going well. Good luck to him."

Thursday shapes as a pivotal test for the Tigers, who can consolidate their spot in the top eight with victory against the suddenly vulnerable Eels.

Matterson, along with Blake Ferguson and Mitchell Moses, missed Saturday's shock loss to Manly through injury, while the Tigers scored 48 against Brisbane.

"Every week I say it to our team, you've got to turn up with the same intensity and attitude," Marshall said.

"If you don't turn up ready to play, you get flogged.

"Our challenge is to go out there next week and turn up the same way."

The contest also pits Marshall against Eels prodigy Dylan Brown, with the veteran spending time with youngster while in camp with New Zealand last year.

The pair have kept in contact since.

"I love Dylan. He's doing some good stuff," Marshall said.

"He gets a lot of praise for the way he plays but no one sees the little things in his game.

"He's always chasing back, covering when people make line breaks.

"I think his defence has been outstanding this year. He's going good, the kid.

"He's looking bigger too, he's training with Matto. Have a look at his arms."