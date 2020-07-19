AAP Rugby

Toe injury puts Foran’s future in doubt

By AAP Newswire

Foran - AAP

1 of 1

Luckless Canterbury star Kieran Foran will be sweating on scan results for a toe injury that could have ramifications for his future in the NRL.

Foran suffered the problem midway through the first half of the Bulldogs' heartbreaking 28-22 loss to St George Illawarra on Saturday evening.

The 30-year-old gritted his way through until halftime before telling interim coach Steve Georgallis that couldn't play on in the second half.

It is the same toe that prematurely ended the first of what has so far been a horror run of three straight seasons at Belmore.

"I felt my toe, I was a bit concerned because I had surgery on it back in 2018 and it was a similar feeling to when I did it then," Foran said.

"Since I had it fixed up in 2018 I haven't had any dramas with it.

"But I pivoted off my left foot midway through that first half and as I came off my left I felt it click, which is what I felt back in 2018.

"I hope I am wrong and I am just being overcautious.

"It wasn't the best way to finish the night."

The possible re-occurrence of the toe injury comes at a crucial time for Foran, who comes off-contract at the end of the season.

It is believed the New Zealand international has been asked to take a whopping 75 per cent pay cut to extend his time at the Bulldogs for another year.

Foran said he would wait until the club appoints a new coach, and confirm the diagnosis of his latest setback before making a call on his future.

"My priority will be the injury and making sure I am right," he said.

"Once I know what I have got to deal with on the injury front then I can make some calls regarding next year.

"It's not the best time. It's been the story of the last few years for me and I've learned to deal with it and get on with. Fingers crossed it is not that bad."

Latest articles

Southern Riverina News

Stronger rules for NSW pubs

New rules will be introduced to pubs across NSW that will limit group bookings to a maximum of 10 people and cap the number of customers inside a venue following a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases. Tough new compliance measures will also see...

Southern Riverina News
News

Cross border medical appointments

Southern Riverina locals travelling for medical care in Victoria will need to self-isolate for two weeks on their return to NSW unless they stay in a “border community”.A border community is defined as all towns within 50km north and south of the...

Daniel Hughes
News

Man trapped for 14 hours

A 30 year-old Berrigan man who was trapped in his car for more almost 14 hours after a crash on Friday is reported to be in a ‘‘serious but stable’’ condition. The man, who we have been asked not to name, was taken to Albury...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tigers claim biggest NRL win over Broncos

The Wests Tigers have recorded their biggest ever win over Brisbane, thrashing the Broncos 48-0 at Leichhardt Oval on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Seibold awaits injured Broncos NRL troupe

Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs might return for Brisbane next week as Broncos NRL coach Anthony Seibold mulls making wholesale changes.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Canberra score upset win in GF rematch

Canberra have exacted a measure of revenge on Sydney Roosters for the 2019 grand final loss with a four-point NRL win on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire