Burgess demands Souths attitude change

South Sydney forward Tom Burgess says the Rabbitohs need to overcome a mental hurdle of getting down on themselves if they're to turn their NRL season around.

A two-point loss to Newcastle at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday night dropped the Rabbitohs to eighth on the ladder and in danger of being bumped out of the top eight by the end of the round.

And while three tries in seven minutes stirred hopes they could pull off a smash-and-grab win towards the end of the match, Burgess admits it shouldn't have taken so long to click into gear.

"It' frustrating because we left it until the final 20 minutes to do what we should have been doing the whole game," he said.

"We've just got to snap into gear a bit earlier."

Souths have been patchy to start the year, and with five wins from 10 games at the halfway point of the season, Burgess said there needs to be an attitude adjustment.

"It's mental," he said.

"You've got to learn to, if things aren't going your way not to drop your head, just to get on with the next job.

"Only we can control those things and that's what we've got to get better at.

"We've just got to look at what we do it's pretty simple, running hard and playing the ball fast, and that's sort of what we need to get back to if it's not going our way.

"We did that and we saw the result."

Personally, Burgess is feeling good after moving into a starting role this season.

On Saturday night he ran for 173 metres, but missed three tackles and made two errors.

"I'm feeling good in my role, I've just got to be consistent at it," he said.

"There was a few missed tackles there and I want to get them out of my game."

