Eels expect returns but suffer new blow

Parramatta hope Mitchell Moses will headline a trio of big-name returns against the Wests Tigers on Thursday night, but they could now be without Nathan Brown in the middle.

Moses is due to return from a calf injury against the Tigers, after the Eels took a cautious approach with their halfback before Saturday night's loss to Manly.

Ryan Matterson could also return from a fractured thumb, while winger Blake Ferguson could be a touch and go after having minor work done on his knee.

Brown faces a race against the clock to run out onto Bankwest Stadium, after suffering a cork on his hip in the 22-18 defeat and not returning in the second half.

"I hope (we have the three back)," coach Brad Arthur said.

"Matto has a fractured finger or something like that.

"Fergo has had a heap of swelling on his knee and got some fluid drained from it. Hopefully he will be right Thursday, if not it will be the following week.

"Since round four he has been carrying it, and had 55mL taken out. He has been battling on for us."

Winger Maika Sivo also left the field late after being floored by Brad Parker, but there were no serious concerns over the try-scoring machine's fitness.

Saturday night's loss was just the second of the year for the Eels, after their defence faltered early.

The four tries they conceded was the equal most they have all season, while their 15 errors was the most they have made since round one.

But after their stellar start to the year, Arthur isn't about to start accepting that his side may be down in energy for a match.

"Good teams keep getting themselves up all the time," Arthur said.

"We want to be a good team and play some reasonable football, teams are going to come after us and we have to be prepared for it.

"We can't wait until 20 minutes in before we decide 'geez we're going to have to roll our sleeves up and have a crack.'"