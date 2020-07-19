Manly to learn more on Trbojevic return

Manly will learn this week how much longer they will have to make do without Tom Trbojevic as the Sea Eagles star plans his return.

Trbojevic will undergo scans on his injured left hamstring this week, as Manly try and seek a clear picture on the NRL superstar's recovery from his tear.

When Trbojevic was initially injured Manly predicted a stint of between six and eight weeks on the sideline.

The 23-year-old has already missed four games, meaning he could be back in as soon as a fortnight based on the initial diagnosis.

However, Manly could be tempted to take a far more conservative approach of at least another month given his importance to the team and the fact this is the third tear of the same muscle.

"I think we will know in the next week," coach Des Hasler said.

"We will start to do some scanning and get some real feedback on his running.

"I think we will know this week where we stand. And Dylan Walker is not far away (from coming back from a foot injury) either."

Trbojevic's return will be a massive boost for Manly when it eventually comes.

While they claimed their first win without him in Saturday night's 22-18 victory over Parramatta, there's no doubt they are a far better with him.

He either scored or set up 11 of Manly's 16 tries in the first six rounds before he was injured, and looked the player most likely to benefit from the six-again rule.

Defensively, Manly are also a far better with Trbojevic at the back with both his organisation and his ability to turn up everywhere on the field.

With him back in their side and at close to full strength, the Sea Eagles could arguably put on a run from anywhere in the finals.

Saturday night's shock win over Parramatta kept them in touching distance of the finals, just one win out of the top eight.

It marked their first win in four weeks, but came at cost with Moses Suli suffering a suspected rib or sternum injury.

"We're only halfway through the season," Hasler said.

"Losing four you (would) start to lose confidence as well

"I still think there's huge improvement left in individuals which is a good sign."