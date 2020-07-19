Sims faces second ban of NRL season

St George Illawarra firebrand Tariq Sims faces another week on the NRL sidelines after being charged for dangerous contact on Canterbury's Kieran Foran.

Sims was cited for a high shot on Foran after the Bulldogs half passed the ball in the 38th minute of the Dragons' comeback win at WIN Stadium on Saturday.

Foran momentarily stayed down before being taken from the field for a concussion test, only to withdraw from the game due to a toe injury.

Sims was issued with a grade-one charge and with weighting will face a one-game ban even if he takes an early guilty plea.

The NSW State of Origin forward was suspended earlier this season after copping the same charge for a hit on Josh Reynolds in round two.

Sims was one of two Dragons charged for separate incidents on the same play.

Centre Euan Aitken will, however, avoid a ban with an early guilty plea for a crusher tackle on Josh Jackson, after Foran had spread the ball to the right.

Meanwhile, Dragons coach Paul McGregor hit back at suggestions skipper Cameron McInnes is growing disgruntled with his recent move from hooker to lock.

For the second week in a row, Ben Hunt started in the No.9 jumper, forcing McInnes to play out of position in the No.13.

"All Cam wants to do it win," McGregor said.

"Cam's comfortable playing a role for the team at 13 and same as Benny.

"Benny wants to play seven but he's playing nine for the team.

"And that's what the team needs right now.

"We're missing some experienced players in the middle third of the field that aren't with us at the moment, and they're doing a very good job as a combination there.

"It's going to stay there because at the moment Jack (de Belin) not available, we let James (Graham) go, so we need a bit of experience.

"It's that simple."