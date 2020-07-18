Dragons continue Bulldogs’ horror NRL week

Canterbury's sorry NRL season has sunk to a new low after a 79th-minute clanger by Marcelo Montoya gifted St George Illawarra a dramatic 28-22 comeback win.

Just days after the resignation of coach Dean Pay, the Bulldogs looked set to find a positive when they led by 12 with 24 minutes to go in Wollongong.

But two Dragons tries in the space of seven minutes set up a grandstand finish, before Montoya's ill-timed dropped ball capped a tumultuous week for the cellar-dwellers

Dragons five-eighth Corey Norman, who had sprayed a field goal attempt moments prior, picked up the loose ball for a 35-metre game-winner.

"The kid didn't deserve that. I thought he was having a really good game, but that happens," Bulldogs caretaker Steve Georgallis said post-game.

"We just finished having a discussion about the point we played for 77 minutes.

"Three minutes we took the wrong options and come up with some errors. It can be a cruel game and we were punished for it."

Compounding the defeat is a suspected toe injury to luckless playmaker Kieran Foran, who failed to return to the field after halftime.

The victory lifts the Dragons to within two points of the top eight, while the Bulldogs remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Canterbury's miserable week looked set for more pain when Zac Lomax soared spectacularly to take a Norman bomb in the opening minute.

His gravity-defying leap resulted in the opening try for Matt Dufty, who put Euan Aitken over soon after to double their advantage.

But a Jeremy Marshall-King reply from close range against the run of play was the first of three unanswered tries before halftime.

Nick Meaney and Raymond Faitala-Mariner crossed within four minutes, while Meaney added a penalty goal just before the break.

The penalty came after Tariq Sims was put on report for dangerous contact on Foran late in the first half.

Foran passed his concussion test, but didn't return to the field.

Both sides struggled to gain the ascendancy in the second term, but the Bulldogs looked home when Meaney potted a second penalty goal in the 56th minute.

However, Dragons tries to Jason Saab and Dufty, who finished off a 70-metre movement, ensured a thrilling finish for the crowd of 1619.

"The pleasing thing was when we needed to find points, we found 18 points in 15 minutes, which is a really good sign for the team," coach Paul McGregor said.

"If we play the right footy for long periods of time, we'll get the rewards at the end of the game."