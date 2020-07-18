Seibold waiting for injured Broncos troupe

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold appears set to make wholesale changes to his line-up following their latest inept performance, this time to the Wests Tigers.

Seibold hit out at his team's lack of resilience following their 48-0 no-show at Leichhardt Oval - their heaviest defeat against the Tigers in their history.

"Just a lack of resilience. We lacked toughness. Nothing else to say about that," Seibold said post-game.

Their capitulation was compounded by a sickening leg fracture to winger-turned-forward Corey Oates in the second half on Friday.

Oates was rushed to hospital and will remain in Sydney, where the club will hope to learn how long it will be without their State of Origin representative.

However, his injury will be the least of Seibold's problems after his side slumped to their seventh defeat in their past eight games.

Their disastrous effort again prompted calls for halves Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft, the latter of whom had a horror defensive night, to be axed.

"Anthony Seibold has been more than accommodating with the team he's stuck with over the last seven weeks," former captain Corey Parker said on Fox Sports.

"There comes a time where you just can't do that anymore.

"There's some individuals in that side that just aren't up to the standard that they are required to be and it's unacceptable."

Seibold agreed the team's performance was inexcusable, but also said changes would be difficult with the amount of talent in the injury ward.

Oates joins a lengthy list that includes Matt Lodge, Kotoni Staggs, Jake Turpin, David Fifita, Jordan Kahu, Jack Bird and skipper Alex Glenn.

Lodge, Staggs and Turpin could be back next week.

"With Corey going down tonight, that's 15 unavailable," Seibold said.

"We're hoping to get some guys back, and then I'll be able to make some changes, and some appropriate change where I think is necessary.

"The players have to take responsibility for their performance. I take responsibility for the coaching staff and the entire group.

"There's no excuse, we're out of excuses. I'm sick of talking about it to be fair."

Pressed on whether he still considered himself the man to coach the club, Seibold said: "It's pretty raw after a performance like that.

"I've got nothing else to say to that. It just happened ten minutes ago. I just walked out there to Corey. I haven't put any thought around that."