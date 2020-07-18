AAP Rugby

Marshall show a lesson for Brooks: Maguire

Benji Marshall's vintage outing in the Wests Tigers' rout of Brisbane should be the blueprint for Luke Brooks to return to the line-up, says coach Michael Maguire.

Marshall wound back the clock in the Tigers' 48-0 humiliation of the Broncos on Friday night, setting up three tries and kicking for a monstrous 507 metres.

His five-star effort came in his first start since getting controversially dropped following their round-four loss to Gold Coast.

Second-year playmaker Billy Walters partnered Marshall in the halves after Maguire also demoted Brooks to the bench to face the Broncos.

Maguire expects Brooks, who had little impact when he was brought on in the second half, to take the same approach Marshall took to his axing.

"Benji showed exactly what you should do when you face a bit of adversity. I thought Benji was fantastic (tonight)," Maguire said.

"I got the Benji Marshall that I know that can play and perform the way he did, I thought he was excellent tonight.

"It's just a good lesson for any young kid or any senior player in the game.

"You put your head down and work.

"That's what Benji did, he came back with a good performance. And he said Brooksy will do the same thing when the time's right."

Maguire also singled out the performance of forgotten front-rower Russell Packer, who was another one of the Tigers' best at Leichhardt Oval.

Making just his second appearance since April last year, Packer showed glimpses of the form that once made him one of the most feared enforcers in the league.

"Since I've been at the club, poor bloke, he hasn't been able to train and it's all been potentially about how I'm going with Russell," Maguire said.

"But he just hasn't been able to get out on the field.

"Fortunately with all the medical staff, we've been able to find something to put in his foot, that they were able to fix it. Now all of a sudden he's training.

"And what a performance from a bloke that hasn't started throughout the season."

