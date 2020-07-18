Bellamy praises Munster comeback

AAP Rugby

It take a lot to impress Craig Bellamy.

But the hard-marking Melbourne coach has almost gushed over Cameron Munster after the Storm playmaker's remarkable injury comeback in their 42-6 NRL thumping of Gold Coast.

Bellamy marvelled at Munster's ability to pick up where he left off against the Titans after scoring one try and setting up another following a two week knee injury layoff.

But the Storm mentor said he had been most impressed by Munster's new-found maturity.

"I don't want to give him a rap too early but he's been great this year with his leadership as well, which hasn't been his strong point the last couple of years," he said.

"We thought he might have matured a little bit earlier but he has matured - this year it has come

"And he manages his weight well which has also been a bit of a problem.

"He's one hell of a footy player. We're glad he is playing with us."

Munster wasted little time announcing his return against the Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night.

He put in a clever grubber that Jahrome Hughes pounced on in the opening minutes, only to be denied by the bunker which ruled a knock on.

Munster did it himself in the 20th minute when he ran off Cameron Smith to score under the posts.

And his pinpoint cut out pass that found a wide open Josh Addo-Carr in the 30th minute helped Melbourne grab an 18-6 halftime lead before overwhelming the Titans with four unanswered tries in the second stanza.

"To put it on the mark the way he did (for Addo-Carr) showed a lot of skill," Bellamy said.

"And to score that try, we pounded the line for a while there and our big fellas couldn't get over and all of a sudden he gets over.

"It's great to have him back. Hopefully he can build on our game from here on in."

