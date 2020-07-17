Tigers claim biggest NRL win over Broncos

Brisbane's embarrassing season has sunk to a new low, with a ruthless Wests Tigers battering the Broncos in a record-breaking nine-try romp.

Tigers duo Luciano Leilua and Luke Garner bagged two each, while five of their teammates also scored in the 48-0 thrashing on Friday night.

The blowout margin easily eclipsed the Tigers' previous biggest win over the Broncos - a 34-6 semi-final rout on route to their 2005 premiership.

The horror loss for Brisbane was made even worse by a suspected compound leg fracture to winger-turned-forward Corey Oates midway through the second half.

Nasty though the injury was, it will not top the list of Anthony Seibold's problems in Red Hill, with his confidence-sapped side now losers in seven of their past eight games.

Their latest capitulation will immediately put pressure back on the former South Sydney coach, who controversially replaced Michael Maguire at Redfern in 2018.

Maguire has since claimed both their meetings since arriving at Concord, where the Tigers' transformation continues.

The win lifts Maguire's side past his former club the Rabbitohs into seventh spot.

The premiership-winning mentor made the shock decision to dump star halfback Luke Brooks during the week, and his team's response was perfect.

In what was their first game at Leichhardt Oval since round two, the Tigers gave the 2633 crowd who braved the wet conditions plenty to cheer about.

The Tigers barely had to work for their points in the first half, with David Nofoaluma crossing from the first play off a scrum in the 10th minute.

The seas parted on the right for Harry Grant in the 14th, on the left for Leilua in the 21st, and that was before the Broncos literally started giving tries away.

First it was a Jamayne Isaako play-one error that gifted four points to Marshall in the 25th, and the second was even more deplorable.

Looking for an easy out from their line dropout, Isaako went short, only for Luciano to spin out of an attempted tackle and waltz through for his second try - and the Tigers' fifth - of the opening period.

Not even halftime could halt their momentum, with Garner continuing the rampage just three minutes after the resumption.

Then the party tricks came out.

Marshall busted out his trademark flick pass prior to rookie Sam McIntyre claiming the first four-pointer of his career in the 47th minute.

But the maestro was outdone by a sixth-gamer in Billy Walters, who stunningly volleyed a towering Marshall bomb ahead for his own maiden career try.

His dad Kevin, himself a Broncos legend, called the try on Fox Sports.

"A very proud dad," Kevin said during the commentary, before Garner completed the demolition with the final try in the 76th minute.