Hasler backs DCE to rebound from nightmare

Des Hasler has backed Daly Cherry-Evans to rebound from last week's nightmare against St George Illawarra as he again carries the weight of Manly's attack.

Cherry-Evans endured one of the most difficult nights of his career in the loss to the Dragons, offering up an intercept for a try and dropping two balls cold on attack.

Manly face ladder-leaders Parramatta on Saturday night and are desperately aiming to avoid their fourth straight loss without Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker.

Parramatta also have their injury concerns, with halfback Mitchell Moses still out as the Eels take a conservative approach to his return.

But the Sea Eagles have now lost eight of their past nine without Trbojevic, showing why he is arguably the most influential player in the NRL.

And with at least three more weeks without his star No.1, Hasler was confident Cherry-Evans would find a way to rebound.

"It was just a one-off thing. It was very rare, but it happened," Hasler said.

"Chez is a consummate professional, and I don't say that lightly.

"The boys were disappointed. I was disappointed with the way we performed, particularly with the ball.

"They're all looking forward to tomorrow ... We need a win."

Nor is Hasler overly concerned about Manly's plight.

One of the most dangerous teams in the competition on their day, they have now dropped to 10th and are four points out of the top four.

They have now conceded more than 30 in two of their past three matches, but Hasler said the numbers didn't entirely tell the story.

"Last week defensively we had two tries offensively," Hasler said.

"They scored two tries off intercepts and another two tries off kicks late in the game. It was more the way we let the tries in, we need to adjust.

"The week before we were pretty consistent in the way we went about things against Newcastle, that consistency in our game."

Meanwhile Hasler confirmed centre Moses Suli was in no doubt for the match despite his hamstring being heavily strapped last week.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Parramatta have won eight of their past 11 against Manly.

* The Eels are aiming to win nine of their first 10 for the first time since 1977.

* Manly are still yet to score off a kick this season.

Stats: Fox Sports