AAP Rugby

Raiders cop another injury blow

By AAP Newswire

Michael Oldfield - AAP

1 of 1

Canberra have added another body to their growing casualty ward, with centre Michael Oldfield out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Oldfield limped from the field early in the second half of the Raiders' upset win over the Sydney Roosters, in the only major dampener of their night.

His injury could likely mean a recall for Curtis Scott in the centres against South Sydney next Saturday, provided he is fit to overcome an infection in his arm suffered on match eve this week.

The high-profile Melbourne Storm recruit was dropped from the Raiders' backline and onto the bench two weeks ago, before falling out of their 17 altogether last week.

Another option would be to elevate rookie Fijian Semi Valemei into their starting team, but that would likely require someone to play out of position.

It comes after Canberra lost winger Bailey Simonnson for the year with a shoulder injury in last week's win over Melbourne.

But their backline is the least of their concerns.

Josh Hodgson, Sia Soliola, John Bateman, Emre Guler and Corey Horsburgh are all missing from their pack long-term, stretching their middle to the absolute limits.

Latest articles

National

Parents urge change for NSW prison system

The parents of NSW Indigenous man Tane Chatfield have called for an independent body to be established to investigate black deaths in custody.

AAP Newswire
National

NRL great testifies over company collapse

Rugby league star Darren Lockyer has taken the stand in Brisbane court proceedings related to the collapse of the mining labour-hire group, One Key Workforce.

AAP Newswire
National

Eight NSW virus cases, tighter venue rules

Restrictions on NSW indoor hospitality venues will be tightened to match those currently in place for pubs and hotels, with eight new COVID-19 cases recorded.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos finally end NRL losing streak

Brisbane have finally ended a six-game losing streak with a 26-8 win over last-placed Canterbury in their NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake escapes longer ban, fined $20k

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been fined $20,000 by the NRL for breaching the game’s anti-vilification code, but will still miss just two matches.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Canberra score upset win in GF rematch

Canberra have exacted a measure of revenge on Sydney Roosters for the 2019 grand final loss with a four-point NRL win on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire