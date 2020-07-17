Georgallis makes NRL coaching bid at Dogs

Steve Georgallis will attempt to make his own bid for the Canterbury's top job as he tries to show both them and rivals he's ready to be a NRL coach.

Nine years after he first showed an interest in the Bulldogs' job when Kevin Moore was sacked, Georgallis will finally get his chance against St George Illawarra on Saturday.

But the circumstances couldn't be any more difficult.

Replacing Dean Pay on an interim basis, Georgallis takes over a team placed last on the ladder and with their eyes already firmly fixed on a long-term replacement.

He has had to cobble together a coaching team this week, after fellow assistant Steve Antonelli walked in support of Pay.

NSW Cup coach Brad Henderson has been recalled off Jobkeeper, while Mohamed Ali - who compiles stats and cuts up vision - has also been made an assistant.

But Georgallis has previous experience as a caretaker at Penrith in 2011 and believes he's more than up to the task.

"Obviously it's every assistant coaches dream to have an opportunity to coach in the NRL," Georgallis said.

"There are only 16 positions so if they offered it to me I'd be interested.

"I have been around and have a lot of experience coaching the lower grades and obviously had that bit of experience coaching first grade back in 2011.

"Those 11 games I really enjoyed. That feeling of being at the top of your game and coaching, I miss."

The circumstances at Canterbury compared to Penrith in 2011 are eerily similar.

When Georgallis took charge at Penrith, Matt Elliott had just walked and fellow assistant Wayne Collins went with him.

Just like now, there were 11 rounds left in the season and while Georgallis coached out the year, the decision to bring Ivan Cleary in for 2012 was made within a week.

Georgallis expects a similar timeline at Canterbury of a decision within the next month, however it remains to be seen if front-runner Trent Barrett will see out the year as Penrith's assistant.

"It feels like deja vu," Georgallis said.

"We're not too sure who is going to be the head coach for next year. And if it's someone else, it's someone else.

"These 11 weeks for me are another way I can show this club or any other club my experience and what I can do."

Georgallis has opted against making bulk changes, but has tried to liven up training and simplify the Bulldogs attack.

He also wants continuity in his spine, noting the way St George Illawarra turned a corner after being in a similar spot earlier this year after being beaten by the Bulldogs.

"Our spine has changed every two or three weeks and we haven't got that continuity with players," Georgallis said.