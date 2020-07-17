Cowboys suffer new NRL selection headaches

North Queensland's wretched run with injuries has continued with forwards Jordan McLean and John Asiata ruled out of Sunday's clash with Penrith.

The duo were originally named on the Cowboys' extended bench, with the club maintaining some hope they would be fit to return.

McLean has not played for the past fortnight as he battles a calf injury, while Asiata's last game was in round four when he suffered a knee problem.

However with the club forced to bring 20 men on the plane to Sydney for COVID-19 regulations, they have now applied to have them replaced in the travelling squad.

Fellow forwards Emry Pere and Corey Jensen will come in, but would be unlikely to run out at Panthers Stadium.

The Cowboys have one of the highest-profile casualty wards in the competition, with fullback Valentine Holmes and halves Michael Morgan and Scott Drinkwater all out long-term.

It's prompted coach Paul Green to name utility Mitchell Dunn at five-eighth alongside Jake Clifford, with Asiata having previously filled in there.

North Queensland have won just one of their past six matches and sit 12th on the ladder, but still only one win outside the top eight.