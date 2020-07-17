B-Moz wants to play on, but only at Chooks

If Brett Morris is going to play on in 2021, it won't be for any other NRL club than the Roosters.

In his second season at the club and his first reunited with his twin Josh, the 33-year-old said he is feeling refreshed and excited about a potential 16th NRL season.

The pair are both keen to kick on together in 2021, but Brett has told his manager he's not interested in going anywhere else - he wants to stay at Bondi.

"Yep, that's what I've told my manager if I do play on it won't be for anyone else," he said after Thursday's 24-20 loss to Canberra.

"I won't be taking offers elsewhere.

"This club gave me a lifeline and since then it's been the best two years of my career in all honesty.

"I've really enjoyed it. It's something that discussions are happening and when they're finished I'm sure you guys will know about it."

With a premiership already under his belt, the opportunity exists for the twins to win a grand final together for the first time.

It would be the first premiership for Josh who missed out in 2012 and 2014 with Canterbury.

Since Josh joined the club from Cronulla in round three, the pair have been in blinding form, winding back the clock to their representative days, which Brett confirms are over.

And while he came into the season thinking this could be his last, things change.

"I'm not going to let age dictate what I do, it's about football, what's happening on the field, am I still enjoying it, there's a lot of factors that go into it," Brett said.

"Do my family still enjoy coming to the footy? It's a big effort taking three kids to the footy. I don't have to do it but my wife does.

"Some days are tougher than others.

"There's a lot of different factors that come into the decision.

"At the start of the year I probably would have said yeah, I've had a good career, I'll finish at the end of this year, see you later, happy days.

"Obviously with the footy that I'm playing, it's making it hard."