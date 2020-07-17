Coach backs Croft to reignite Broncos

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is backing Brodie Croft to finally cut loose in attack in Friday's NRL clash with Wests Tigers after opting not to burden the halfback with the co-captaincy.

Croft had shared the reins with Pat Carrigan earlier this season and looked set to juggle leadership duties again when skipper Alex Glenn suffered a knee injury last round that will sideline him for up to two months.

But Seibold has opted for 27-gamer Carrigan to run out as captain for the third last Broncos against the eighth placed Tigers in a bid to help the under fire No.7 break the shackles.

Former Melbourne playmaker Croft had endured speculation that he should be replaced by rising No.7 Tom Dearden during Brisbane's horror run of six straight losses.

However, Croft showed glimpses of his best when he combined with halves partner Anthony Milford to help Brisbane seal a drought breaking victory last round - albeit against dead last Canterbury.

Seibold is now hoping Croft can take his game to another level against the Tigers without the added pressure of the captaincy.

"It allows Crofty to concentrate on his own game," he said.

"I think defensively he has been really strong this year.

"There's areas in his attacking game - playing more direct - that we have been working with him on improving.

"But he showed some good signs (last round)."

Seibold defended Croft's form in his first season at Brisbane, saying the halfback had been not been helped by an injury-ravaged Broncos' ever changing spine.

"That has probably disrupted a few things that Brodie brings to our group," he said.

"It has been challenging for him because he has had a mixed group of players around him.

"I think with a bit of stability he can build cohesion in the group."

Seibold also had no problem nominating 22-year-old Carrigan as sole captain in Glenn's absence.

"This is all part of Patty's development," he said.

"He shared that role earlier in the year. I thought the next step for him was to lead the team by himself.

"He has won our coach's award the last couple of weeks through his efforts on the field and the actions he has displayed.

"I think that is what leadership is about - it's not what you say it is what you do."