AAP Rugby

Broncos rule out injured centre Farnworth

By AAP Newswire

Richie Kennar - AAP

1 of 1

Richie Kennar will play his first NRL game of the year for Brisbane, replacing injured centre Herbie Farnworth in Friday's clash with Wests Tigers.

Farnworth, who suffered a bad cork in last round's drought-breaking win over Canterbury, failed a fitness test on Thursday.

Former Melbourne and South Sydney flyer Kennar will play his first game for the Broncos since round 15 last year.

Farnworth joins an 11-strong injury list along with recent addition, captain Alex Glenn, who suffered a long-term knee injury during their win over the Bulldogs that snapped a six-game losing streak.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold admits they face a test of depth against the Tigers but is encouraged by the possible return of their big names as soon as next week.

Inspirational prop Matt Lodge (knee), centre Kotoni Staggs (hamstring) and hooker Jake Turpin (broken leg) may be back in a week for their round-11 clash with Melbourne.

Seibold said prized back-rower David Fifita (knee) and flyer Jesse Arthars (knee) had also shown promising signs but were still two to three weeks away.

"The good thing about the injury update is that we have got some players coming back," he said.

"We have been hit pretty hard but in the not too distant future we will get them back."

Seibold denied Fifita had suffered a setback as he recovered from knee surgery during the coronavirus shutdown despite speculation the Queensland forward may make a return this week.

"No. Right from the beginning we didn't know how long he would be," he said.

"It hasn't been delayed by any hiccups. It is just the rate of his rehab. We have to be cautious with it."

Seibold could not provide an update on Fifita's future with the off-contract back-rower still mulling over a staggering $1.25-million Gold Coast Titans deal for 2021.

"I am not going to be answering any questions (on Fifita's contract)," he said.

"There has been no news around that space.

"We are leaving David and his family to make a decision on what he wants to do next and there is certainly no rush from our end there."

Meanwhile, Seibold said he looked forward to gauging his improved team's progress against the eighth-placed Tigers after they finally notched a win albeit against the dead-last Bulldogs.

"I thought we made some solid steps forward last week," he said of the third-last Broncos.

"(But) we are under no illusions about the task that is in front of us."

Latest articles

News

Tatura Hot Bread owners retire after 21 years

After 21 years delighting customers from the Goulburn Valley and beyond, Tatura Hot Bread owners Jeff and Glenda Alexander are hanging up their aprons for the last time. The husband and wife team will retire at the end of the week, passing the...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton neuroscientist improves the lives of infants around the world

To say Shepparton’s Deanne Thompson is excelling at life would be a gross understatement. Now an associate professor, a senior neuroscientist at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and leader of the neuro-imaging team for the Victorian Infant...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Growth plan for Tatura

Plans for the growth of Tatura are being prepared, with land to the north and east of the township being assessed for residential needs. Greater Shepparton City Council’s Tatura Structure Plan aims to identify open space, stormwater drainage and...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos finally end NRL losing streak

Brisbane have finally ended a six-game losing streak with a 26-8 win over last-placed Canterbury in their NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake escapes longer ban, fined $20k

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been fined $20,000 by the NRL for breaching the game’s anti-vilification code, but will still miss just two matches.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bennett backs Titans’ bold Fifita move

After introducing him to the NRL while at Brisbane, South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett can see why David Fifita is fetching historic levels of interest.

AAP Newswire