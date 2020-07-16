Broncos in no rush for Fifita decision

The guessing game over David Fifita's future has continued after Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold claimed they were in no rush to demand an answer from the in-demand forward.

Fifita has been given breathing space by the Broncos to mull over a staggering $1.25 million offer for 2021 by Gold Coast Titans as he recovers from knee surgery.

And it seems Fifita will have extra time on the sidelines to contemplate his next move after Seibold confirmed the barnstorming back-rower was still weeks away from a return.

Fifita's mother Gwen claimed her son was set to make a call on whether he would become a Titan or accept a $700,000 Broncos extension this week.

But Brisbane haven't heard from Fifita in almost seven days after the 20 year old constantly changed his mind last week.

"With regards to Dave Fifita's contract, I am not going to be answering any questions," Seibold told media on Thursday.

"There has been no news around that space.

"We are leaving David and his family to make a decision on what he wants to do next and there is certainly no rush from our end there."

Titans supremo Mal Meninga sounded confident that they would not only sign Fifita in 2021 but retain him.

"We've got to start somewhere, we're of the mindset that we get a player who is very valuable and be a huge asset to our club," Meninga told SEN Radio.

"We've got an opportunity to show him how good we are, where we're heading."

Meninga made no apologies for offering a lucrative deal to a youngster with just 37 games experience.

"I honestly believe he's a player that you can invest in long-term and build a team around and attract players to the team," he said.

"We do lack a little bit of leadership at our club and I think he's a future leader, if not a leader now."

Seibold did have some good news regarding Fifita, saying he would return sooner rather than later.

There was speculation Fifita would play this week against Wests Tigers after he was seen running at training.

But Seibold said Fifita had been pencilled in for a return in two to three weeks, dismissing reports of a recovery setback.

"It hasn't been delayed by any hiccups. It is just the rate of his rehab. We have to be cautious with it," he said.

Prop Matt Lodge (knee), centre Kotoni Staggs (hamstring) and hooker Jake Turpin (broken leg) are expected back next week.

The third last Broncos still suffered a setback on Thursday when centre Herbie Farnworth succumbed to a bad cork and was replaced by Richie Kennar for Friday's clash with the Tigers.