NRL players from COVID hotspots tested

The NRL has asked all players who live in south-west Sydney's COVID-19 "hotspots" to be tested before they face Queensland-based teams.

As the league continues to negotiate with the Queensland government over quarantine exemptions for those players if they cross the border, the first precautions were taken on Thursday.

Wests Tigers players David Nofoaluma and Josh Aloiai left training on Thursday to be tested ahead of Friday's clash with Brisbane at Leichhardt Oval.

Neither showed any initial symptoms and they have not visited coronavirus-affected venues listed by the NSW Government, however they do live in the affected areas.

Tigers assistant coaches Brett Hodgson and Simon Dwyer have also been sent for tests because they also live in a hotspot.

The club were still waiting for the results late Thursday, they may not be available until Friday.

Match officials who live in those areas must also be tested if they control games featuring Queensland clubs.

Penrith's clash with North Queensland on Sunday is the only other round 10 game involving teams from NSW and Queensland.

The Panthers do not have any players from Campbelltown or Liverpool, but any other personnel within their bubble who live in those parts would face the same requirements.

"They're following protocols and have gone straight for testing ... I'm sure those things will happen a lot over a period of time," Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire said.

"We understand the world we're living in at the moment and we have to do due diligence to make sure everyone is safe.

"Once we heard they had to go do that the boys jumped in their cars and did the test."

The NRL could also ask any other players who live in the hotspots to be tested twice a week, with around 20 possibly subject to that regime.

Unlike in the AFL, NRL players are not ordinarily required to undergo tests before matches.

However, the Queensland government has determined people within the Campbelltown and Liverpool council areas must serve two weeks quarantine when they enter the state.

ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys spoke with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Thursday on whether exemptions will be given to players, as they were when the border was initially closed.

Penrith and Manly are the two teams due to play in Queensland next week and some Sea Eagles players do live in Sydney's south-west.

The NRL and Wests Tigers are also considering what to do with the club's July 31 home game at Campbelltown, with a move to Bankwest Stadium likely.